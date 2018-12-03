InterestSpring LLC: Santa Cruz Natural Mattress Launches their New and User-Friendly Website

On the New Website, Customers Can Learn about the Company and Why Their Natural Latex Mattresses are Superior to Traditional Brands

SANTA CRUZ, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Roger Keeling, the proprietor of Santa Cruz Natural Mattress, is pleased to announce the launch of his company's new and easy-to-navigate website.

To check out the new site and learn more about Santa Cruz Natural Mattress and what helps to set them apart from the competition, please visit https://scnaturalmattress.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, while Santa Cruz Natural Mattress is a relative newcomer to the Greater Bay Area, the company has a 50-year tradition of making incredibly comfortable and healthy beds that are made from 100 percent natural latex and wrapped in 100 percent organic cotton covers.

Because both the fabric and the latex are very "breathable," the spokesperson said people who purchase a mattress from Santa Cruz Natural Mattress will have cool and comfortable nights of sleep.

"And because there are no petrochemicals used to make these materials, there are no toxins to worry about, no weird odors, no chemical health concerns," the spokesperson noted, adding that each mattress from Santa Cruz Natural Mattress is handmade to order.

Unlike some other mattress stores that feature an overwhelming selection of mattresses that boast multiple layers of springs and oil-based polyurethane foams, all glued together in a fancy-looking cover, Santa Cruz Natural Mattress has a small and stress-free showroom with a couple of high quality and affordable products.

"We typically craft our beds with just two layers of latex. There's either a firm, or an extra firm, core of white Dunlop latex that provides superb resilient support," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, each mattress features a "topper" of plush, comfy Talalay premium latex that cushions and cradles the body while providing the extra support that is needed to help keep peoples' spines properly aligned. For customers who would like three or even four layers of latex, they can special order it that way; in most cases, the two layers of latex is plenty for exceptional sleep.

About Santa Cruz Natural Mattress:

Roger Keeling of Santa Cruz Natural Mattress makes 100 percent all-natural latex beds. Santa Cruz Natural Mattress is focused on providing high-quality service and customer satisfaction. They will do everything they can to meet their customers' expectations. For more information, please visit https://scnaturalmattress.com/.

Santa Cruz Natural Mattress

1804 Mission Street, Suite 102

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

(831) 316-0648

Contact:

Roger Keeling

roger@scnaturalmattress.com

(831) 316-0648

SOURCE: Santa Cruz Natural Mattress

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529507/Santa-Cruz-Natural-Mattress-Launches-their-New-and-User-Friendly-Website