Subscribe Technologies Inc: Subscribe Technologies Launches Premium Gingerly Saas App Marketplace With First Paid App Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Subscribe Technologies Inc. (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) ("Subscribe" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its proprietary Marketplace for paid Gingerly Apps at www.gingerly.com. With this new feature launch, the Company is now ready to accept payment for premium purchased Apps, which range in price based on user team size in addition to other factors that differ for every App.

The Company's first paid app is a safety and security upgrade to provide fast and recurring, secure data backup for Gingerly users at regular, near real-time intervals.

Now that the Marketplace is live, the Company has enlarged the Gingerly development team to both integrate many of the Company's existing portfolio of solutions, recent acquisitions, and a growing new slate of niche and innovative Apps to the Marketplace in an expedited and ongoing basis.

Current Portfolio App integrations include:

LenderTech Peer to Peer Lending App

GigX Freelance Services App

WebinarIgnition Webinar App

FileQ Collaborative File Storage and Sharing App

New Business Apps now in development include:

Advanced Analytics & Business Reporting

Enhanced Email Marketing, Automation & Dissemination

Social Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Legal Document Template Generator

Advanced Team Calendar and Planning

Lead Prospecting & Generation

Payroll Management

Online Store Creator

Customer Rewards and Coupon System

Customer Referral and Affiliate Management System

Smart Partnership Contract Creator

Meanwhile, the Company also announces it is has now begun developing a software development kit (SDK) so third party developers may partner with Gingerly to help scale the App Marketplace with premium, customized, and niche app solutions on an ongoing, revenue sharing basis.

President and CEO Mr. Paul Dickson states, "Our development team has done a superb job in creating our own 100% proprietary App store; unique to our Gingerly platform. We are now in a position to create hundreds of new premium SaaS business tools and offer them directly to our target audience in one secure, easy to access, and could based central business management dashboard."

About the Gingerly App Marketplace

An app store or app marketplace is a type of digital distribution platform for mobile and desktop software applications. The number of mobile app downloads is expected to continue to grow. Over 178 billion apps were downloaded in 2017 and experts project close to 260 billion downloads annually by 2022 (Statista). The Company's flagship Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Business Management Suite "Gingerly.com" incorporates a freemium business model which includes basic versions of its core business tools at no charge while offering add-on app solutions and upgrades per each user's wants and needs, through the Gingerly App Marketplace. With the launch of the new marketplace, these Apps can now easily be installed into users' Gingerly Dashboard right from the marketplace with the simple click of a button.

About Software as a Service (SaaS)

Software as a Service is a fast emerging, cloud based, online business model allowing companies to offer their unique software services and scale their customer base exponentially, worldwide, from any location.

About Gingerly

Gingerly is a cloud-based business management suite and dashboard offering a growing portfolio of a-la-carte business management applications for solopreneurs, small, and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Start powering up your business for free atwww.gingerly.com.

About Subscribe Technologies

Subscribe Technologies (CSE: SAAS, OTCQB: SRBBF, Frankfurt: 6GQ) develops, partners with, acquires, and invests in cloud based software as a service (SaaS) solutions for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

To learn more about Subscribe Technologies, please visit www.subscribetech.com.

