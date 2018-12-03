InterestSpring LLC: The Invoice Template Generator App by Bookipi Wins the Best New Mobile App Award

The Bookipi App is an Invoice Generator Tool that is Ideal for Small Businesses

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / The founders of Bookipi, a tech startup based in Sydney, Australia, are pleased to announce that their second invoice template generator app recently won the Best New Mobile App award from BestMobileAppAwards.com.

To learn more about Bookipi and how the Invoice Maker app works, please check out https://bookipi.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Bookipi understand how challenging it can be for small business owners to find the time to create and send invoices to their clients. This knowledge inspired them to launch an invoice template generator app, which gives business owners the ability to make and send invoices and quotations for work estimates.

The app was extremely successful, and is now being used in over 179 countries by over 130,000 people. As a receipt maker and invoice generator, the Bookipi app is used to send out over $80 million in invoices each month. To make it as easy to use as possible, Bookipi is also translated into 12 languages.

In August of this year, the team from Bookipi created and launched their next generation invoice generator tool for small businesses.

"We rebuilt our old app natively from the ground up with UX, or user experience in mind," the spokesperson noted, adding that the new app also features live chat support for users so they can get help straight from the app.

"We also made a rich blog site for our users, with video tutorials and inspirational success stories."

A few weeks after releasing the second Bookipi app in August, 2018, over 16 thousand users had signed up; this number has grown since then, the spokesperson noted, especially since the app was named as the Best New Mobile App Award in September, 2018.

"The reason for the success is because we're focused on catering for the small businesses and freelancer niche. We save our customers time by giving them innovative features to create estimates, invoices and keep track of payment," the spokesperson noted.

To watch a short video of the Bookipi app in action and see a "real world" story of a mum named Lindsey who has used the invoice generator app for her cookie business, please check out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dNkBnxhnuIw/.

About Bookipi:

Bookipi is a tech startup in Sydney, Australia. They made an app that saves time for small businesses. For more information, please visit https://bookipi.com/.

Contact:

Tim Lee

hello@bookipi.com

(949) 555-2861

SOURCE: Bookipi