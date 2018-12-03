Tortoise today announced the acquisition of Ecofin Limited, a U.K. firm specializing in infrastructure, sustainability and energy transition investing. Founded in 1992, Ecofin has become a leading independent investment management firm.

"We are enthused about expanding our focus on sustainable infrastructure and broadening our essential assets client solutions," said Tortoise Senior Managing Director and Chief Strategy Officer, Michelle Johnston. "Ecofin's knowledge of the sector and passion to facilitate the global energy transition will bolster and strategically enhance our business."

"The Ecofin team is thrilled to now be a part of the Tortoise team," said Vincent Barnouin, formerly CEO of Ecofin and now a Managing Director at Tortoise. "We have found in Tortoise an organization which fluently speaks the same infrastructure and energy languages, with a shared ambition to deliver sustainability and impact solutions to clients globally."

"At Tortoise, we put our clients first," said Kevin Birzer, Tortoise Chief Executive Officer. "Ecofin's talented team brings deep global expertise in sustainable energy and infrastructure that will enhance our broad research capabilities and help benefit both existing and future clients."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in making an impact through essential assets and income investing. Tortoise invests in assets and services that serve essential needs in society and client portfolios, such as diversification and income. Tortoise's expertise spans energy investing across the entire energy value chain, sustainable infrastructure including wind, solar and water infrastructure, credit investing, direct lending to social infrastructure projects and index construction. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com or www.tortoiseadvisors.co.uk.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005223/en/

Contacts:

Pam Kearney pkearney@tortoiseadvisors.com 1-913-890-2139