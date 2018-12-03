Everbridge Leads in Risk Management SpaceWith the rising threats in our physical and digital worlds, safety has become a critical area of focus. Whether it is medical emergencies, social media attacks, severe weather conditions, or workplace violence, solutions have to be found to deal with critical events in real time.Organizations face many risks in today's unpredictable world, and they need ways to manage these risks efficiently. The demand for such solutions is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.A leading player riding this trend is Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG). The company's Critical Event Management (CEM) platform provides organizations with a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...