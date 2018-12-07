Renewed Double-digit Sales Growth "Pushes" HARTING Technology Group Ahead

ESPELKAMP, Germany, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Sales up 13.4% to €762 million / 341 new jobs worldwide

Espelkamp-based HARTING Technology Group (district of Minden-Lübbecke) once again achieved double-digit growth during the 2017/18 financial year (30 September). Notching up an increase of 13.4%, the globally active family-owned company achieved sales of €762 million (previous year: €672 million), setting yet another record in its 73-year corporate history.

"This is a top-notch performance that makes us proud. We're very satisfied with the development of our business," said Board Chairman Philip Harting. "HARTING is a trailblazer and partner of Industrie 4.0." Harting noted that growth had been driven particularly by momentum from the transportation, mechanical engineering, automation and robotics market segments. The number of employees (including trainees) increased to 4,980 during the course of the 2017/18 financial year (previous year: 4,639), an increase of 7.4%. Some 77 new jobs were created in Germany (3.1%), while 264 employees were hired at foreign production sites and subsidiaries (12.3%).

