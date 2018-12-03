American Diversified Holdings Corp.: ADHC Launches www.Auracismigraine.com A New Website for The Non-Opioid Migraine Pain Management Device

-CBD E-Commerce Site Completes Beta Testing and is on Schedule for 12-13-2018 Launch

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that it has completed a new website detailing all the essential information on the company's non-opioid migraine management bio-device product AURACIS tm. Shareholders, investors, and other interested parties can log on to www.AURACISMIGRAINE.com.

ADHC has licensed the patented technology from Brazos Biomedical and has retained the Brazos scientific staff to assist in the development of the device.

As previously reported ADCH has revised its Projected Cost to Complete Auracis tm (Tens) Migraine Therapy. The cost of Engineering and Development over a 2-year time frame has been reduced by $500,000 to $1.5 mm.

The completion on the website is an important step as ADHC is currently working with financial advisors to create a Private Placement Memorandum (PPM). The PPM will contain all relevant information and risk factors available to investors interested in AURACIStm. Initial valuation estimates for AURACIS have been in the $10 mm range. If this valuation holds true ADHC will retain 85 % of the AURACIStm worth an estimated $8.5 mm. The valuation model is based upon a variety of factors including cost of development, competitive environment, Alternative therapies or medications, market size (38 mm patients), ease of market penetration, regulatory risk and other factors. ADHC is meeting with technology analysts in the near future to finalize the details of the valuation model and to chart a course to present the AURACIS tm plan to investors.

ADHC has completed a "USE OF FUNDS" projected costs analysis for the development of its migraine management therapy AURACIStm. Management has met with medical device engineering firms and has done an exhaustive analysis of the AURACISTM TENS Migraine therapy system including all the patents and patent applications in the US and abroad, patent license agreement, technical engineering schematics, FDA plans, patient study information, and other related assets. Current estimates have been lowered $500k to $1.5 mm to complete all prototype development and FDA compliant market image product development clinical use. Barring any unforeseen issues management believes the $1.5 mm budget should be adequate for all proposed costs over a 24-month time frame. Brazos Biomedical is currently meeting with institutional investors to devise a financing strategy to successfully bring The AURACIS product to market.

Investors can find a complete overview of all the AURACIS information at www.AURACISMIGRAINE.com

In additional news ADHC team of web developers has completed a successful beta test of its' cannabis e-commerce platform offering a variety of CBD products to consumers. More products are being regularly added as the company approached the 12-13-2018 launch date.

ADHC will keep shareholders informed as events progress.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models.

BRAZOS BIOMEDICAL LLC is a biodevice company utilizing electrostimulation for pain management to improve patient outcomes through creative innovation with a core competency in a migraine and headache pain space.

Contact: adhcinvestor@gmail.com Tel: 858-259-4534

SOURCE: American Diversified Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529535/ADHC-Launches-wwwAuracismigrainecom-A-New-Website-for-The-Non-Opioid-Migraine-Pain-Management-Device