sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 03.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 600 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,63 Euro		+0,11
+1,69 %
WKN: A2DK8E ISIN: GB00BZ14BX56 Ticker-Symbol: JP7 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JPJ GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
JPJ GROUP PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,87
7,193
14:29
03.12.2018 | 13:32
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

JPJ Group PLC announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / JPJ Group plc (OTC PINK: JKPTF) (LSE: JPJ) (the "Company"), announces that it was notified on 1 December 2018 that on 30 November 2018 Neil Goulden, Executive Chairman of JPJ Group plc, purchased ordinary shares of £0.10 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

Director

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased

Price

Number of Ordinary Shares held following the transaction

% of Company's issued share capital held

Neil Goulden

10,000

£5.85

95,000

0.13%

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

1.

Details of PDMR

a)

Name

Neil Goulden

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

JPJ Group plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

213800J9SZ4YJ2RYMU17

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary Shares of £0.10 each

b)

Identification code

GB00BZ14BX56

c)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 10,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Volume

£5.85

10,000 Ordinary Shares

e)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

N/A - single transaction

f)

Date of the transaction

30 November 2018 (UK)

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

About JPJ Group plc

JPJ Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base through its subsidiaries. JPJ Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers through its subsidiaries using the Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Starspins (www.starspins.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Costa (www.costabingo.com) and InterCasino (www.intercasino.com) brands. For more information about JPJGroup plc, please visit www.jpjgroup.com.

Enquiries:

JPJ Group plc

Dan Talisman, Chief Legal Officer & Company Secretary

+44 (0)20 3907 4025

dan.talisman@jpj.com

JPJ Group plc

Amanda Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Communications

+1 416 720 8150

amanda.brewer@jpj.com

Finsbury

James Leviton

Andy Parnis

+44 (0) 207 251 3801

JPJ@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: JPJ Group plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/529565/JPJ-Group-PLC-announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE