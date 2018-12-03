Quantum International Income Corp. Announces the Appointment of Jamie Boyden to Coam Advisory Board in Georgia

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Quantum International Income Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Quantum") (TSX-V: QIC) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jamie Boyden has been appointed to the Coin Operated Amusement Machine Operator Advisory Board.

The Coin Operated Amusement Machine ("COAM") Advisory Board advises the Georgia Lottery Corporation ("GLC") on public policy matters regarding the COAM industry in Georgia. The appointment recognizes Lucky Bucks role as a leader in the COAM industry with a clear focus on regulatory compliance.

Manu K. Sekhri, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum, added the following remarks: "We are very pleased with this appointment, which strengthens our ongoing efforts to work with the GLC and more broadly the Georgia government. We look forward to enhancing the already strong regulatory environment of the COAM industry and ensuring programs such as the HOPE Scholarship continue to benefit from the COAM industry."

Mr. Boyden currently serves as a Director and EVP of Corporate Development for Quantum's majority-owned subsidiary, Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Lucky Bucks"). Mr. Boyden earned a bachelor's degree from Tufts University and a master's degree from the University of Toronto. He is a graduate of the University of Nevada's Executive Development Program for Gaming.

Please, see the link below for the announcement on the Georgia Governor's website:

https://gov.georgia.gov/press-releases/2018-11-30/deal-appoints-14-boards

About HOPE Scholarship

HOPE Scholarship is a merit-based award available to Georgia residents who have demonstrated academic achievement. The scholarship provides tuition assistance to students pursuing an undergraduate degree at a HOPE Scholarship eligible college or university in Georgia. HOPE has provided more than $10 billion of financial assistance for educational programs beyond high school.

About Quantum International Income Corp.

Quantum International Income Corp. is a gaming company. Quantum's vision is to build a diversified portfolio of world-class gaming operations. The Corporation looks to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions. The Corporation has an active acquisition strategy with a particular focus on cash-flows and high margins. Currently, the Corporation is the largest route operator of skill-based gaming machines in the State of Georgia, United States of America.

Material information pertain to the Corporation may be found on SEDAR under Quantum's issuer profile at www.sedar.com or on Quantum's website at www.quantumincomecorp.com.



