MYM Announces $25,000,000 CDN Equity Investment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, December 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE: MYM) (CSE: MYM.CN) ("MYM") is pleased to announce the Company has signed a term sheet for a $25 million equity investment by Alumina Partners LLC, a New York-based private equity firm that has made substantial investments in the cannabis space. The investment can be drawn over a two-year period and is expected to close before the end of the year, once negotiations of the definitive documentation are complete. The draw-down nature of this investment gives MYM flexibility to build, with the ability to access funds when necessary.

The investment is a key milestone in our development to become a significant player in the cannabis space and validates our plans for the future.

The investment will be used to continue construction on both the Weedon and Laval projects in the province of Quebec and for general corporate purposes. MYM's subsidiary, CannaCanada, is currently building a 1.5 million square-foot greenhouse in the Eastern Township community of Weedon, Quebec. MYM's subsidiary, Sublime Culture Inc., has completed the construction of a 10,000 square-foot production facility in Laval, Quebec, with plans to expand to 37,000 square-feet.

"Having access to $25 million will allow MYM and its partners to make substantial inroads on the projects currently under construction in Quebec," said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. "We're looking forward to advancing our plans to be a major player in the underserved province of Quebec."

"Quebecois Cannabis is rapidly taking a front seat as a driving economic force behind the emerging market opportunities for regulated Cannabis in 2019," added Adi Nahmani, Alumina's Managing Member. "We regard any meaningful early-mover advantage in the province to be a key one, and are excited to support MYM in their accelerated plans to execute toward a decisive leadership role in the space."

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire or partner with complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Rob Gietl, CEO

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

www.mym.ca

Keep up to date with MYM on our social media channels:

Twitter: @mymnutra

Facebook: @mymnutra

Instagram: @mymnutra

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Manage-ment's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts respon-sibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities de-scribed herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the "United States", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.



Investor Relations

Brian Tasker

+1-403-616-1045

brian.tasker@mym.ca