EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 3, 2018 SHARES NEXSTIM PLC: INVALIDATION OF SHARES Nexstim Plc has invalidated 7 724 shares. The decrease in the number of shares has been entered into the Trade Register on December 3, 2018. The invalidation will be valid in the trading system as of December 4, 2018. Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share: Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000354162 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 3 253 751 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 TIEDOTE, 3. JOULUKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET NEXSTIM PLC: OSAKKEIDEN MITÄTÖINTI Nexstim Plc: on mitätöinyt omia osakkeitaan 7 724 kappaletta. Osakemäärän muutos on merkitty kaupparekisteriin 3. joulukuuta 2018. Muutos otetaan huomioon kaupankäynnissä 4. joulukuuta 2018. Nexstim Plc:n osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000354162 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 3 253 751 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260