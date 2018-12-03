Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: Zivo Bioscience Executes Letter Of Intent With Dr. Steven K. Grekin/Grekin Laboratories To Field Exclusive Line Of Beauty-From-Within Nutraceuticals

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the commercialization of nutritional products derived from its proprietary algal strains, announces today that company principals have executed a letter of intent with Dr. Steven K. Grekin, an innovator and pioneer in dermatological practices focused on anti-aging and skin health. The letter of intent describes a joint effort to develop, test and launch an exclusive line of products that feature the Company's proprietary algae strain, which has recently been affirmed G enerally R ecognized A s S afe (GRAS). This recent development allows ZIVO to immediately engage in product development and sales - in this instance, a line of nutritional products developed for Dr. Grekin.

Dr. Grekin has made it his personal and professional mission to help patients put their best face forward. Years of research at the International Skin Rejuvenation Institute in Paris, France and Quebec, Canada have led Dr. Grekin to understand the secrets to younger, smoother, more radiant skin. He has participated in international teaching and training courses and is an internationally recognized lecturer in his field. Guided by principles of modern dermatology, natural medicine and geriatric medicine, Dr. Grekin and Grekin Laboratories offer patients a program distinguished by its unique flexibility to restore everyone to their youthful, natural best.

The products are being formulated at a private laboratory in Utah as Dr. Grekin prepares to conduct clinical trials in early 2019 to confirm the efficacy of nutritional products designed to address skin health and the appearance of aging through novel combinations of all-natural ingredients featuring the ZIVO proprietary algae strain. The initial product line being readied for launch includes a nourishing complex, fatty acid replenishment, collagen/protein mix and phytonutrient booster. The entire line will be vegan, non-GMO, antibiotic-free, non-soy, non-animal and targeted to meet the highest quality standards in the industry.

No product pricing or brand names have yet been released, pending test marketing and focus group research.

This development provides the Company one of its first opportunities to generate revenue from sales of its premiere product in the US, with plans for subsequent entries into European and South American markets.

About ZIVO Bioscience, Inc.

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:ZIVO) is a Michigan-based biotech company engaged in the investigation of the health and nutritional benefits of bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures, and the development of natural bioactive compounds for use as dietary supplements and food ingredients, as well as biologically derived and synthetic candidates for medicinal and pharmaceutical applications in humans and animals, specifically focused on autoimmune and inflammatory response modulation.

