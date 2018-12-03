United States Antimony Corporation: U.S. Antimony Reports Update On Leach Plant For Los Juarez Gold Silver Antimony Property In Mexico

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC") (NYSE American: "UAMY") reported that most of the equipment for the Puerto Blanco leach plant is being installed at the Puerto Blanco mill in Mexico. Projects underway include finishing the tailings pond, wiring, plumbing, and completing the building. A fire assay lab with an atomic adsorption spectrophotometer to analyze gold, silver, and other elements is being assembled to provide quick results at the mill and confirm recoveries. Reagents and supplies are being sourced.

For the first time, two truckloads of Wadley ore were delivered to the Madero smelter in one week. Although this will probably not happen each week at the present time, it is the objective prior to the installation of the compressors. The compressors and pneumatic hammers should be delivered to the Wadley mine in January and are expected to increase production substantially.

The dismantling and transportation of the Great Lakes Chemical Corporation, LANXESS Holding Company US Inc. antimony plant in Reynosa, Mexico is expected to be completed by the end of January 2019. As previously reported, the real property has been sold, and much of the equipment will be used at other USAC properties.

Estimated production for November 2018 was as follows:

Product November 2018 Antimony pounds 160,826 Zeolite tons 1,150

The average Rotterdam price for antimony metal during November 2018 was

$8,089 per ton or $3.669 per pound.

CEO John Lawrence said "We are excited to be nearing the completion of the leach plant at the Puerto Blanco mill to begin selling gold, silver, and antimony from the Los Juarez deposit."

About U.S. Antimony

US Antimony is a growing, vertically-integrated natural resource company that has production and diversified operations in precious metals, zeolite and antimony.

Forward Looking Statements:

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events, including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-KSB with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



CONTACT:

PO Box 643 47 Cox Gulch Rd.

Thompson Falls, Montana 59873-0643

406-827-3523 FAX: 406-827-3543

E-Mail: tfl3543@blackfoot.net

SOURCE: United States Antimony Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529475/US-Antimony-Reports-Update-On-Leach-Plant-For-Los-Juarez-Gold-Silver-Antimony-Property-In-Mexico