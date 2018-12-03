Newgioco Group, Inc. to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Newgioco Group Inc. (OTCQB: NWGI), a company providing regulated online and land-based gaming and sports bet wagering through licensed subsidiaries in Italy and Austria, and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, today announced that it will be making a group presentation at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5 at 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST. Ralph Garcea (VP, Corporate & Business Development) and Elizabeth MacLean (CFO) will be presenting and will be available for one-on-one meetings from 1:00 PM PST on December 4th through 3:00 PM PST on December 6 th. The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, will feature 250 companies, and be attended by over 1,200 individuals. Guests that wish to participate in a one-on-one meeting with the Company or attend our group presentation are encouraged to contact LD Micro through the event website at https://www.ldmicro.com/events

Newgioco was recently featured in the CIO Review Magazine's Casino Special Edition cover story, titled "Newgioco Group - The Next Big Thing in Sports Betting and Online Gambling", and was recognized in the same publication's feature on the "20 Most Promising Technology Solution Providers for Casinos in 2018". In the cover story, Newgioco CEO and Director Michele Ciavarella discusses the opportunity the U.S. sports betting market presents with the repeal of the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) and Newgioco's strategy for accessing that market by combining the Company's longstanding track record of success within Italy's highly regulated environment and introducing its betting technology platform to a select network of U.S. land-based licensed gaming operators.

To view the full online magazine "CIO Review - Casino Special Edition (October 2018)", visit:

https://magazine.cioreview.com/magazines/October2018/Casinos/page=10

As Newgioco prepares for entry into the U.S. sports betting market, it continues to show remarkable growth in its core market in Italy, where the Company has experienced a surge in online poker betting turnover resulting in significantly improved market share. The Company reported that its online poker turnover grew by 96% since January 2018 and its subsidiary Multigioco now ranks 6th for that category in Italy.

To view the complete news release, visit:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newgioco-records-96-ytd-increase-in-online-poker-betting-and-gains-market-share-300757286.html

In addition to presenting at LD Micro, Newgioco will showcase its leading-edge EYS betting platform at the ICE Totally Gaming Show ("ICE") in London, England, February 5 - 7, 2019. ICE is widely considered to be the gaming industry's largest conference, bringing together global solutions experts in both international online and offline gaming sectors. In 2018, ICE (London) hit record attendance with over 33,000 visitors, 589 exhibitors from more than 65 countries and over 10,000 operators participating in the event.





About Newgioco Group, Inc.

Newgioco Group, Inc., together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a fully licensed and integrated online and land-based leisure gaming operator. The Company conducts its business under the registered brand Newgioco primarily through its internet-based betting distribution network on its website, www.newgioco.it, as well as retail neighborhood betting shops situated throughout Italy.

The Company offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots, as well as owning and operating an innovative betting platform (www.odissea.at) providing both B2B and B2C bet processing. Additional information is available on our corporate website at www.newgiocogroup.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For further information, please contact:

investor@newgiocogroup.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

bill.m@newgiocogroup.com

Office: +1 (416) 479-9547

SOURCE: Newgioco Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529541/Newgioco-Group-Inc-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event