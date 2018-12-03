AB Linas Agro Group investor's calendar for the 2019

AB Linas Agro Group provides the calendar of information be published for the 2019:

Interim 6 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 28.02.2019;

Interim 9 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 22th week of 2019 (27.05.2019 until 31.05.2019);

Interim 12 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 35th week of 2019 (26.08.2019 until 30.08.2019);

Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 40th week of 2019 (30.09.2019 until 04.10.2019);

Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 43th week of 2019 (21.10.2019 until 25.10.2019);

Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 43th week of 2019 (21.10.2019 until 25.10.2019);

Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene

Ph. +370 45 507 346