Montag, 03.12.2018

WKN: A0N95A ISIN: LT0000128092 
03.12.2018 | 15:18
AB Linas Agro Group investor's calendar for the 2019


AB Linas Agro Group provides the calendar of information be published for the 2019:

  • Interim 6 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 28.02.2019;
  • Interim 9 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 22th week of 2019 (27.05.2019 until 31.05.2019);
  • Interim 12 month financial results of the financial year 2018/2019 will be released on 35th week of 2019 (26.08.2019 until 30.08.2019);
  • Notice on General shareholders' meeting will be released on 40th week of 2019 (30.09.2019 until 04.10.2019);
  • Resolutions of the General shareholders' meeting will be released on 43th week of 2019 (21.10.2019 until 25.10.2019);
  • Annual information for the 2018/2019 financial year will be released on 43th week of 2019 (21.10.2019 until 25.10.2019);
  • Interim 3 month financial results of the financial year 2019/2020 will be released on 48th week of 2019 (25.11.2019 until 29.11.2019).

Investor relations specialist Greta Vaitkeviciene
Ph. +370 45 507 346


