SRV Yhtiöt Oyj: Maija Karhusaari appointed Senior Vice President Communications and Marketing at SRV

SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 3 DECEMBER 2018 16.35 EET

Maija Karhusaari appointed Senior Vice President Communications and Marketing at SRV

M.Sc. in Economics, Maija Karhusaari, 46, has been appointed Senior Vice President Communications and Marketing at SRV Group Plc and member of Corporate Executive Team as of 4 December 2018. She has last worked as Senior Vice President, Communications and Marketing at Business Finland. Prior to that, she was Senior Vice President, Communications at ABB in Finland and has held several positions at Rocla in marketing, communications and business management.

"Maija Karhusaari is a strong professional with solid experience in communications and marketing supporting business. By combining communication and marketing under one leadership, we are even better positioned to support our interesting projects. I warmly welcome Maija to SRV," says Juha Pekka Ojala, CEO of SRV.

"SRV is an innovative developer of urban centres and a pioneer in construction projects. I am thrilled to join the SRV team and to start driving the SRV Communications and Marketing agenda," comments Maija Karhusaari.

