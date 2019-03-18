Regulatory News:

Thierry Koskas has been appointed Senior Vice-President, Sales Marketing at Groupe PSA (Paris:UG), effective 26 March 2019. He will report to Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board.

The role of the Sales Marketing Department is to boost the Group's commercial effectiveness, help move the brands up the value chain and enhance the sales and marketing skills base of teams across the organisation.

Created in January 2015, the department operates globally for all of the brands Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles, Opel and Vauxhall as well as for the Parts Services Department.

Thierry Koskas was previously Executive Vice-President, Sales Marketing at Renault.

He replaces Albéric Chopelin, who will be continuing his career outside the Group.

