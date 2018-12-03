Patria and FSP Finnish Steel Painting Oy have reached an agreement on surface treatment operations at the Hämeenlinna paint shop from 1 January 2019.

The paint shop's surface treatment professionals working for the current supplier will transfer to FSP under their current employment conditions. In addition to Patria, FSP will also provide its services to other companies in the area.

"From many good options, we found FSP to be the most qualified partner for our future. Patria aims to build an alliance with the industry leaders," said Patria director Jere Tuominen

"We believe that the partnership with FSP will bring us better know-how in surface treatment. This gives us an advantage in providing more added value for our customers on different continents, operating in substantially varied circumstances. In addition to professionalism and reliability, it is also FSP's international abilities that have generated a deeper interest in cooperation."

Interest in wide-ranging partnerships

FSP's new surface treatment unit is situated in the Hongisto industrial zone in Hämeenlinna, and is connected to the Patria factory. In this unit, FSP can effectively treat both small parts or even ready-made assembled troop carriers. With these methods, customers in the engineering industry located throughout the Häme and Pirkanmaa regions can be serviced.

"We are investing in the partnership. FSP is looking for a long-term partnership with an international customer. From the Hämeenlinna factory, we will obtain professionalism and technologies that allow us to serve both new and existing customers," says FSP CEO Pentti Virtanen

Patria

Patria is an international provider of defence, security and aviation lifecycle support services and technology solutions. Patria provides its aerospace and military customers with equipment availability, continuous performance development, and selected intelligence, surveillance and management system products and services.

Patria operates in several locations in Finland, Sweden, Norway and Estonia.

Patria Group's net sales for 2017 were €467.7 million, with the group's workforce totalling 2 800 professionals.

FSP Finnish Steel Painting Oy

FSP Finnish Steel Painting is one of the leading companies in the Northern European industrial surface treatment industry. The company employs over 250 professionals and has a turnover of €22 million.

FSP offer customer-oriented and environmentally friendly industrial surface treatment services covering the entire product life-cycle, from determining conditions and surface treatment to inspections and post-warranty maintenance. FSP operates in Poland, Estonia and Finland.

