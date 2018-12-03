At the request of Jetpak Top Holding AB, 559081-5337, the shares of Jetpak Top Holding AB will be traded on First North Premier as from December 5, 2018. The company has 3,193,879 shares as per today's date. Short name: JETPAK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,835,817 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012012508 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164293 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559081-5337 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------------------- 2000 Industrials --------------------------------- 2700 Industrial Goods & Services --------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46(0)8-528 00 399.