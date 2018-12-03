sprite-preloader
03.12.2018 | 17:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bilia AB: Closing of acquisition of BMW and MINI dealer in Belgium


On 3 September 2018 Bilia reached an agreement to acquire a BMW and MINI dealer in Flandern, Belgium. The operations are run in the companies
Verstraeten NV and Gent Store by Verstraeten BVBA. The agreement was subject to approval by the Belgian Competition Authority, which approved the acquisition on
20 November 2018.
The acquisition was closed today.

Gothenburg, 3 December 2018

Bilia AB (publ)

For further information, please contact CEO Per Avander or CFO Kristina Franzén,
Bilia AB, tel: +46 10 497 70 00.

Bilia offers car sales, service and supplementary services and is one of Europe's largest car
chains with operations in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 27.5 bn in 2017 and had 4,708 employees.

