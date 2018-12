Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

To: Company Announcements

Date:03 December 2018

Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

Subject: Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 03 December 2018, the Company was notified that Mr Stephen Bligh (non-executive director of the Company) had bought 39,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 56.171 pence per Ordinary Share.





All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745085