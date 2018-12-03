sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 3

To: Company Announcements

Date:03 December 2018

Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited

Subject: Directors Dealing

In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 03 December 2018, the Company was notified that Mr Stephen Bligh (non-executive director of the Company) had bought 39,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 56.171 pence per Ordinary Share.



All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745085


© 2018 PR Newswire