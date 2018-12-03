Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
Date:03 December 2018
Company: Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
Subject: Directors Dealing
In accordance with Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (The Market Abuse Regulation), the Company hereby announces that, on 03 December 2018, the Company was notified that Mr Stephen Bligh (non-executive director of the Company) had bought 39,000 ordinary shares in the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") at a price of 56.171 pence per Ordinary Share.
