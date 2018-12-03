Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)
|Date
|
Total number of
|
Real number of voting
|
Theoretical number of
|30 November 2018
|789 252 839
|1 000 448 252
|1 009 905 791
*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 973 132 097,50 €
Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
