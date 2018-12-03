Provided Pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the Code de commerce (French Commercial Code) and article 223-16 of the Règlement généralde l'Autorité des marchés financiers (General regulation of the French financial market authority)

Regulatory News:

CARREFOUR (Paris:CA):

Date Total number of

issued shares Real number of voting

rights (excluding

treasury shares) Theoretical number of

voting rights (including

treasury shares)* 30 November 2018 789 252 839 1 000 448 252 1 009 905 791

*Pursuant to article 223-11 of the Règlement Général de l'Autorité des marchés financiers.

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 973 132 097,50 €

Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola - 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

