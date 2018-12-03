(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)

ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 30 November, 2018, the result of which is as a result of which people act in concert and the threshold of participation of 5% is crossed.

The statement dated 30 November 2018 notably includes the following information:

Purpose of the notification

Conclusion or amendment of a concerted action agreement

Threshold crossing by people acting in concert

Notification by

People acting in concert

Person subject to the notification requirement

Chagral Invest SPRL 523, Avenue Louise 1050 Bruxelles

3T Finance SA 6B bt7, Avenue Lloyd George 1000 Bruxelles

Date of the transaction

November 23th, 2018

Threshold crossed (%)

The threshold of 5% is crossed

Denominator

A total of 18,054,347 voting rights

Details of the notification

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Attached

to shares Non-

attached to

shares Attached

to shares Non-

attached

toshares CHAGRAL INVEST SPRL 406,913 2.25% 3T FINANCE SA 671,074 3.72% Sub-total 1,077,987 5.97% TOTAL 1,077,987 0 5.97% 0.00%

Chain of controlled companies through which the participation is actually held

CHAGRAL INVEST and 3T FINANCE SA are not controlled within the meaning of Articles 5 and 7 of the Company Code

This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation Regulated information section: https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation

About ASIT biotech

ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.

ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.

Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.

