(article 14, subparagraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies)
Regulatory News:
ASIT biotech (BSE:ASIT) (Paris:ASIT) (ASIT BE0974289218), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and future commercialization of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies, today announces that it has received a transparency notification dated 30 November, 2018, the result of which is as a result of which people act in concert and the threshold of participation of 5% is crossed.
The statement dated 30 November 2018 notably includes the following information:
- Purpose of the notification
Conclusion or amendment of a concerted action agreement
Threshold crossing by people acting in concert
- Notification by
People acting in concert
- Person subject to the notification requirement
Chagral Invest SPRL 523, Avenue Louise 1050 Bruxelles
3T Finance SA 6B bt7, Avenue Lloyd George 1000 Bruxelles
- Date of the transaction
November 23th, 2018
- Threshold crossed (%)
The threshold of 5% is crossed
- Denominator
A total of 18,054,347 voting rights
- Details of the notification
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|
Attached
|
Non-
|
Attached
|
Non-
|CHAGRAL INVEST SPRL
|406,913
|2.25%
|3T FINANCE SA
|671,074
|3.72%
|Sub-total
|1,077,987
|5.97%
|TOTAL
|1,077,987
|0
|5.97%
|0.00%
- Chain of controlled companies through which the participation is actually held
CHAGRAL INVEST and 3T FINANCE SA are not controlled within the meaning of Articles 5 and 7 of the Company Code
- This notification is available on ASIT biotech's website, in the Documentation Regulated information section:
https://www.asitbiotech.com/investors/documentation
About ASIT biotech
ASIT biotech is a Belgian clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and future commercialization of a range of breakthrough immunotherapy products for the treatment of allergies. Thanks to its innovative ASIT+ technology platform, ASIT biotech is currently the only developer of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) product candidates consisting of a unique mixture of highly purified natural allergen fragments in an optimal size selection. This innovation results in a short treatment, expected to improve patient compliance and real-life effectiveness. ASIT biotech's product pipeline contains three novel ASIT+ product candidates targeting respiratory allergies with the highest prevalence (i.e. grass pollen: gp-ASIT+ and house dust mite: hdm-ASIT+), and food allergies (peanut allergy: pnt-ASIT+) that could significantly expand the current immunotherapy market. The Company believes that its innovative ASIT+ platform is flexible and would be applicable across a range of allergies.
ASIT biotech has a headcount of 26 staff members, at its headquarters in Brussels and a laboratory in Liège, Belgium.
Further information can be found at www.asitbiotech.com.
