Regulatory News:

As of November 30th, 2018, the liquidity agreement entered into between Carrefour (Paris:CA) and Rothschild Martin Maurel was terminated.

To date, the following resources were in the liquidity account:

0 share

0 euro.

CARREFOUR

Société anonyme au capital de 1 973 132 097,50 €

Siège social 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

RCS Nanterre 652 014 051

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005581/en/

Contacts:

Carrefour