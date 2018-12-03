Regulatory News:
As of November 30th, 2018, the liquidity agreement entered into between Carrefour (Paris:CA) and Rothschild Martin Maurel was terminated.
To date, the following resources were in the liquidity account:
- 0 share
- 0 euro.
CARREFOUR
Société anonyme au capital de 1 973 132 097,50 €
Siège social 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
RCS Nanterre 652 014 051
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005581/en/
Contacts:
Carrefour