EVS Broadcast Equipment reports update of share buyback program

Publication on December 3, 2018, 17h45 CETRegulated information - reporting share buybackEVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between November 23, 2018 and November 30, 2018.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 23/11/2018 1,500 20.5500 30,825 26/11/2018 2,000 20.9575 41,915 27/11/2018 2,000 20.3546 40,709 28/11/2018 2,000 20.2631 40,526 29/11/2018 2,000 21.2324 42,465 30/11/2018 1,019 21.4939 21,902

Since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 50,044 shares at an average price of EUR 19.9821, representing in total EUR 999,983.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 143,188 shares (including 93,144 shares already held by the company) as of November 30, 2018.

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day - and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

