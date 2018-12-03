Regulatory News:

Onxeo S.A. (Euronext Paris, NASDAQ Copenhagen: ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs in oncology targeting tumor DNA Damage Response (DDR) to fight resistant cancers, announces that it has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares with effect from December 3, 2018, after the Company terminated the liquidity contract with CM-CIC SECURITIES. This termination was effective after-market November 30, 2018.

Termination of the liquidity contract with CM-CIC SECURITIES

Onxeo has terminated the liquidity contract concluded with CM-CIC SECURITIES, effective after-market November 30, 2018. On that date, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

82,704 shares

46,423 euros in cash

As a reminder, in the half-year balance sheet of December 31, 2017 the following assets were booked to the liquidity account:

77,752 shares

49,516.66 euros in cash

Implementation of a liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Onxeo has entrusted Kepler Cheuvreux with the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares from December 3, 2018 for a period of 12 months, renewable by tacit agreement. This new contract complies with the AMAFI (French Financial Markets Association) ethics charter.

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

87,612 shares

196,423 euros in cash

