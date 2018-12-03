The "Pay TV and OTT Video in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Operators and traditional pay-TV providers will gain users and retail revenue as a result of OTT, with retail revenue increasing from EUR32.5 billion to EUR34.9 billion between 2018 and 2023.
This forecast unites our traditional and OTT video forecasts for Western Europe into a single forecast because these services cannot be viewed in isolation. Full-price pay-TV services are being launched over unmanaged IP (for example, OTT), and from a consumer point of view, these services are the same, or better, than the services that they received over traditional accesses such as cable and satellite.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive summary
- The future of Western European pay TV is OTT video
- Traditional pay-TV spend will peak in 2019, but operators and pay-TV providers will gain EUR2.4 billion in incremental revenue from their own OTT services by 2023
- The extent to which operators and pay-TV providers embrace OTT delivery will significantly influence future retail revenue growth in each country in Western Europe
- Regional trends
- Geographical coverage: IPTV is now the dominant access technology in France, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland
- OTT services delivered by pay-TV providers will grow the total retail revenue captured by traditional players from EUR32.5 billion in 2018 to EUR34.9 billion in 2023
- Retail revenue for SVoD services will almost double between 2018 and 2023, but revenue from the delivery of linear services will grow from 18% to 29% of spend
- Traditional pay-TV connections will remain stable, but subscription growth will be driven by traditional players' own OTT service launches
- SVoD will continue to be the most-popular retail model for OTT video in Western Europe, but linear service use will grow more rapidly
- Country-level trends
- France: bundling will stem the decline of traditional access technologies while providers use OTT delivery to pursue secondary subscriptions
- France: Netflix and Amazon drove SVoD growth over 2017 and 2018, but future revenue growth will be driven by linear channel subscriptions
