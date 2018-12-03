The "Pay TV and OTT Video in Western Europe: Trends and Forecasts 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators and traditional pay-TV providers will gain users and retail revenue as a result of OTT, with retail revenue increasing from EUR32.5 billion to EUR34.9 billion between 2018 and 2023.

This forecast unites our traditional and OTT video forecasts for Western Europe into a single forecast because these services cannot be viewed in isolation. Full-price pay-TV services are being launched over unmanaged IP (for example, OTT), and from a consumer point of view, these services are the same, or better, than the services that they received over traditional accesses such as cable and satellite.

Key Topics Covered

Executive summary The future of Western European pay TV is OTT video Traditional pay-TV spend will peak in 2019, but operators and pay-TV providers will gain EUR2.4 billion in incremental revenue from their own OTT services by 2023 The extent to which operators and pay-TV providers embrace OTT delivery will significantly influence future retail revenue growth in each country in Western Europe Regional trends Geographical coverage: IPTV is now the dominant access technology in France, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland OTT services delivered by pay-TV providers will grow the total retail revenue captured by traditional players from EUR32.5 billion in 2018 to EUR34.9 billion in 2023 Retail revenue for SVoD services will almost double between 2018 and 2023, but revenue from the delivery of linear services will grow from 18% to 29% of spend Traditional pay-TV connections will remain stable, but subscription growth will be driven by traditional players' own OTT service launches SVoD will continue to be the most-popular retail model for OTT video in Western Europe, but linear service use will grow more rapidly Country-level trends France: bundling will stem the decline of traditional access technologies while providers use OTT delivery to pursue secondary subscriptions France: Netflix and Amazon drove SVoD growth over 2017 and 2018, but future revenue growth will be driven by linear channel subscriptions

