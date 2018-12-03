Technavio's analysts forecast the global alkyd resin market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005900/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global alkyd resin market for the period 2019-2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

The growth of the automotive industry is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global alkyd resin market 2019-2023. The growing global automotive industry has augmented the demand for alkyd resin as they are used in automotive paints and coatings. These resins show superior properties such as good initial gloss, strength, and excellent gloss retention even during harsh climatic conditions. Increasing demand for alkyd resins through paints and coatings in the automotive industry will drive the growth of the market.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio's analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global alkyd resin market is the increasing demand for paints and coatings.

Global alkyd resin market: Increasing demand for paints and coatings

Alkyd resins are polyester-based materials that are generally modified with oil or fatty acids. By using a variety of chemicals and materials, these resins can be further modified. Chemicals such as polybasic acids, polyhydric alcohols, oils, fatty acids, and modifying agents can be blended together to produce alkyds with specifically designed properties.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, "Alkyd resins can greatly improve the weathering properties of protective coatings and are used to manufacture the same. Alkyd resin is one of the key raw materials used in making various synthetic paints and coatings. These resins are extremely compatible with an extensive range of coating polymers and are widely used in industrial coatings, concrete floors, and road paints."

Global alkyd resin market: Segmentation analysis

The global alkyd resin market research report provides market segmentation by application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The architectural segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for 34% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of 52%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with nearly 2% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005900/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com