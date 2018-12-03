Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - LottoGopher Holdings Inc. (CSE: LOTO) (OTCQB: LTTGF) (FSE: 2LG) ("LottoGopher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ali Zamani, a current director of the Company, has been appointed as interim Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Mohan has resigned from his role as director and Chief Financial Officer of Lottogopher. The Company would like to thank Mr. Mohan for his hard work and contributions to the Company.

Default Announcement

The Company also announces that it will not meet the requirements set out in NI 51-102 Sec. 4.4(b)(i) and therefore will be in default. The reason for the default is prior to the interim financial reporting deadline the accounting firm responsible for completing all reporting requirements terminated its relationship with the reporting issuer. The reporting issuer has hired in-house staff to complete the interim reporting responsibilities and fulfill the accounting and finance functions going forward. The reporting issuer expects to remedy the default by December 31, 2018. The Company confirms that it intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines so long as it remains in default of a specified requirement. The reporting issuer is seeking an extension to file interim financial reports. During this period no other financial information will be available. No other information is required that has not already been disclosed.

About LottoGopher

LottoGopher Holdings owns and operates websites including LottoGopher.com and FreeLotto,.com. LottoGopher.com is a lottery messenger service that allows users to easily order and manage their state lottery tickets online using a debit or credit card. By allowing individuals to choose their numbers and safely order tickets for the official lottery drawings in California, LottoGopher makes it simple for users to keep track of their tickets and winnings. LottoGopher Holdings also owns and operates the FreeLotto.com sweepstakes, online marketing and free member acquisition website. FreeLotto.com has attracted over 65 million members to date and has awarded nearly $100 million in prize money. Since its inception in 1999, FreeLotto members have played over 3.7 billion games. Currently, the FreeLotto website attracts over 7.3 million unique visitors per month and produces over 20,000 small prize winners per month. A global online database company, FreeLotto is a proven direct marketing model that offers free membership and a subscription service for its daily sweepstakes games.

