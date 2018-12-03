WELL Health Technologies to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX-V: WELL), an owner operator of a portfolio of Primary Healthcare facilities; further positioning itself for M&A opportunities in Primary Healthcare and Digital Health marketplaces, today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 4th at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST. The Chief Executive Officer of WELL Health Technologies, Hamed Shahbazi will be presenting and meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View WELL Health Technologies' profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/WELL

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About WELL Health Technologies Corp

Backed by legendary investor and business magnate Sir Li Ka-shing, WELL Health owns and operates primary health care facilities in Canada. Well's overarching objective is to empower primary care doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible leveraging the latest trends in digital health. Well physicians serve hundreds of thousands of patient visits per year through its network of clinics.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Pouya Farmand

Phone: (778) 867- 4726

Address: 505 Burrard Street, Suite 1640, Vancouver BC V7X 1M6

Email: Pfarmand@gravitassecurities.com

SOURCE: WELL Health Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529598/WELL-Health-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-11th-Annual-LD-Micro-Main-Event