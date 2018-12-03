Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore to host live, 24-hour broadcast on climate change; Intelsat providing global contribution and distribution services

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, is providing global communications services for The Climate Reality Project's live broadcast, "24 Hours of Reality: Protect Our Planet, Protect Ourselves". Intelsat's contribution services will be used to uplink video featuring exclusive musical performances, appearances and interviews with some of the world's most recognized musicians, celebrities and thought leaders. Intelsat's distribution services will be used to reach hundreds of millions of people globally via the Intelsat 34, Intelsat 19, Intelsat 20, Intelsat 905 and Galaxy 17 satellites.

The live event, hosted by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, will begin today, December 3at 9:00 PM EST/6:00 PM PST. The 24-hour program will travel around the globe, calling attention to unique regional health impacts resulting from climate change and the local, national and international efforts that are underway to solve the problem. The program will feature the perspectives and proposed solutions from leading climate change experts, elected officials and some of the world's most recognized celebrities who are involved in raising awareness of the challenges that people around the world are facing due to climate change.

Intelsat has proudly supported efforts to raise awareness about climate change since the first Live Earth concert in 2007. In its eighth year of supporting the Climate Reality Project, Intelsat's global network, which includes its Galaxy and Intelsat satellites as well as the IntelsatOne terrestrial network, will provide video contribution services from 9 locations and support the broadcast distribution of the event to more than 130 countries.

"The climate crisis is a health crisis," said Stacie Paxton Cobos, Climate Reality's senior vice president of communications and marketing. "This year's 24 Hours of Reality will help educate communities around the world about the risks the climate crisis is posing to our health and the solutions we have at hand to solve it. Intelsat's distribution services will be used to reach hundreds of millions of people globally. We're thankful for Intelsat's partnership and continued support of our broadcast."

"Intelsat's powerful video neighborhoods and proven global network have enabled the broadcasts of many of the world's most iconic events," said Kurt Riegelman, senior vice president, sales, marketing and communications for Intelsat. "Our global platform enables broadcasters to cost effectively reach the largest international audience from multiple locations over multiple platforms. Leveraging the breadth and depth of our contribution and distribution services to connect communities and build bridges of understanding is a privilege and we are honored to once again support The Climate Reality Project in their efforts to raise awareness and develop solutions around the impact being caused by climate change."

