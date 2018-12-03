Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2018 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO), a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Doug Gaylor, President and COO, and Ron Vincent, CFO, are scheduled to attend and present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference presenting at 3:00 PST on Tuesday December 4 on Track 4 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The conference will be held December 4-6, 2018.



Management will be available Tuesday during the conference for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact wade@ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure micro-cap index (LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million to $300 million.

