Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2018) - Sienna Resources (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) wishes to announce that it has amended the option date of an exploration and option agreement (the "Agreement") with Eurasian Minerals Sweden AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of EMX Royalty Corp., originally announced on December 4, 2017, on the Slättberg Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project in Sweden. The option date has been extended to February 28, 2019. All other terms of the Agreement remain the same.

