Cointreau Announces Two Unique Holiday Creations Inspired by the Luxuriant Jardin des Hespérides. A Collaboration With the Design Laboratory of Central Saint Martins

This year, Cointreau will add a touch of elegance and refinement to holiday shelves. Through a collaboration with the prestigious Design Laboratory at Central Saint Martins College, the iconic brand releases two specially designed bottles, just in time for the gift-giving season. Inspired by an excursion in the luxuriant Jardin des Hespérides, this collection is a magnificent celebration of orange in all its forms.

Inspired by the passion found within each bottle of Cointreau, we created a unique limited edition, inviting the audience to step into the recipe of the spirit itself and to celebrate the magic harmony of the ingredients.

Boris Thuery, Creative Director of the Design Laboratory at Central Saint Martins

THE SELECTIVE EDITION

A true collector's item, the Selective Edition is an exclusive capsule release of only 1,000 bottles, featuring a gold iteration of the orange grove label. Topped with an ornate, perfume-inspired square cap and encased in an orange box with a fabric interior, it is the pièce de résistance of the collection. The Selective Edition is the epitome of the holiday aesthetic.

ABOUT COINTREAU

Since its creation in 1849, these words of Edouard Cointreau set the tone for Maison Cointreau. Embodied by the famous square bottle that bears the name of its creator, the brand expresses the same playfulness today, driven by the creative impulse that gave it life. Balance, moments, pleasure, style... even in its creation. The clear liqueur was born out of the inspired idea to combine sweet and bitter orange peels. This particular combination affords Cointreau its unique and delicate taste, the perfect balance of sweetness and freshness. The Cointreau recipe has retained its original authenticity over the years. Its character and excellence lie in the rigorous selection and assembly of the orange-peel essences, a meticulous task entrusted to Maison Cointreau's Head Distiller.

A star within cocktail culture, Cointreau has been featured in over 350 recipes since its creation. Signature recipe inspired by the Orange Limited edition

ORANGE BY COINTREAU

80ml Cointreau

200ml Fever Tree light tonic

2 Dashes Angostura orange bitters

2 Orange leaves

0,5ml Orange syrup