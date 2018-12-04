Alien Metals Limited - Nominated Adviser Status

ALIEN METALS

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

4 December 2018

Nominated Adviser Status

The directors are aware of the proposed merger of its current nominated adviser ("Nomad"), Northland Capital Partners ("Northland") with SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ("SP Angel").

It is the intention of the directors to appoint SP Angel as the Company's Nomad and broker.

Northland has voluntarily agreed to relinquish its Nomad status and will be removed from the register of Nomads with effect from 7am on 1 February 2019.

The proposed merger remains subject to regulatory approvals and final due diligence. In accordance with AIM Rule 1, if the Company fails to appoint a new Nomad by 1 February 2019 the Exchange will suspend trading in the Company's AIM Securities.

If the Company has failed to appoint a replacement Nomad by 4 March 2019 the admission of its AIM Securities will be cancelled.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.



For further information please contact: