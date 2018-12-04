EXCHANGE NOTICE, 4 DECEMBER 2018 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS EFORE OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE The subscription rights of the share issue of Efore Oyj will be traded as of 5 December 2018. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: EFO1VU0118 ISIN code: FI4000359609 Orderbook id: 164260 Market Segment: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XHEL Subscription period: 5 December 2018 - 19 December 2018 Trading starts: 5 December 2018 Last trading day: 13 December 2018 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * * TIEDOTE, 4.12.2018 MERKINTÄOIKEUDET EFORE OYJ: OSAKEANNIN MERKINTÄOIKEUS Efore Oyj:n osakeannin merkintäoikeudet otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 5.12.2018 alkaen. Merkintäoikeuden perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: EFO1VU0118 ISIN-koodi: FI4000359609 id: 164260 Segmentti: OMX HEL Equity rights / 63 Tikkivälitaulukko: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC: XHEL Merkintäaika: 5.11.2018 - 12.12.2018 Kaupankäynti alkaa: 26.11.2018 Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä: 5.12.2018 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260