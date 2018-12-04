Agreement to wave requirement for chief shareholder FEFAM to conduct a full takeover paves way for shareholders to vote through a debt-for-equity swap that will reduce the historic battery maker's debts by a reported 65% next Tuesday.European battery manufacturer Leclanché's debt restructuring plans have been helped along by the Swiss Takeover Board. The Swiss authority yesterday announced it had agreed to exempt Leclanché's major shareholder from a requirement to take over all of the historic company's stock. Chief shareholder FEFAM would typically be obliged to complete a full takeover of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...