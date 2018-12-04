CNH Industrial N.V.: Case IH and New Holland Agriculture announce innovation awards ahead of SIMA 2019

From state-of-the-art precision technologies to innovative new features, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture continue to enhance CNH Industrial's reputation across the whole of the agricultural machinery spectrum. This excellence has recently been recognized by the awarding of two Bronze Innovation Medals from the SIMA Organization; one for the XPower electrical weed control system to Case IH and the other to New Holland for its Dynamic Feed Roll Reverser on the CR Combine Harvester. SIMA hosts the bi-annual international farm machinery exhibition, of the same name, which will be held in Paris, France in February 2019.

London, December 4, 2018

Ahead of the exhibition, a jury of international agriculture professionals has declared Case IH and New Holland Agriculture, both global brands of CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI /MI: CNHI), Bronze Medal winners of the SIMA 2019 Innovation Awards.

The electrical weed control system with its 'electroherbicide' technology, developed by the Swiss firm, Zasso Group, is branded under the XPower name by Case IH. Developed in response to the need to find more sustainable solutions for weed control, it will be marketed as part of a suite of new Case IH precision farming technologies. Digital herbicide technology is at least as efficient as chemical herbicides in terms of controlling weeds, and is more efficient, economic, practical and crop-safe than mechanical weeding, in addition to which it does not disturb the soil nor encourage further weed growth. The system is as effective on larger weeds as smaller ones. At the same time, it is more practical, safer and cheaper than scorching or burning systems used for total weed control. Units can be adapted for different row crop systems, and can be controlled via ISOBUS Class 3 compatible tractors. The technology can be used with other systems in the growing suite of Case IH precision farming products.

New Holland's Dynamic Feed Roll (DFR) Reverser on the CR combine harvester range is an innovative feature which enables the operator to clear blockages of the Dynamic Feed Roll from the cab, saving considerable time and making the most of the productivity of the highest-capacity combine in the world. This new feature adds to the existing Header and Feeder Reverser and the Concave Overload Protection system, to provide even better protection from crop overload.

The benefits of the DFR Reverser for customers are not only the convenience of clearing blockages from the cab, but most importantly the dramatic reduction in the time it takes to complete the operation, from two hours to just 10 minutes. As a result, when harvesting with a high-capacity combine such as the CR9.90, together with a tractor and grain cart, this can save the operation between €600 to €800 per hour, based on an average of 5-6 hectares harvested per hour and an 8-10 tonnes yield per hectare. This means a significant benefit to the customer's productivity and profitability.

CNH IndustrialN.V.

