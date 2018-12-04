European Commission selects Atos for two major Quantum Flagship Initiative programs

Paris, 4th December, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, today holds its 5th Atos Quantum Scientific Council meeting in Bezons. The members of the Scientific Council made of universally recognized quantum physicists and mathematicians reviewed the two research and development projects selected for the "Quantum Flagship" - a one-billion-euro EU-funded initiative to develop quantum technologies - and acknowledged the European leadership of Atos in the quantum field.

As part of the "Quantum Flagship" Initiative in the EU H2020 program, Atos will bring its expertise in two key research areas: Quantum computing and Quantum simulations.

The AQTION project - Advanced quantum computing with trapped ions - aims at realizing a fully-automated ion-trap quantum computer to solve scientific and commercially interesting problems beyond the capabilities of classical computers. Atos will bring to the project its powerful programming platform, the Atos Quantum Learning Machine and work on finding new industrial quantum applications. The project led by the University of Innsbruck in consortium with other major academia and industry players, supports Atos' commitment to develop a true 50-qubit quantum accelerator before 5 years.

The PASQuanS project - Programmable Atomic Large-Scale Quantum Simulation - intends to create the well-advanced neutral atom and ion-based quantum simulation platforms up to 500 atoms, far beyond both the state-of-the-art and the reach of classical computation. Within this project led by Max Planck Institute of Munich and Institut D'Optique Graduate School, Atos is in charge of the application part with key European industrial partners like Total, Bosch, Airbus, French EdF, and Siemens.

Following the Atos Quantum Council Meeting, Thierry Breton, Atos Chairman and CEO said:

"Having two of our Quantum projects selected by the "Quantum Flagship Initiative" launched by the European Union is a great achievement and establishes Atos as a leader in quantum computing. Our teams of researchers - supported by a world-renowned Scientific Council - have developed the most powerful quantum simulator on the market, which is now adopted by the world's most prestigious universities and centres. Thanks to our global R&D laboratory dedicated to quantum computing (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release/general-press-releases_2018_11_27/atos-launches-construction-global-rd-lab-drive-innovation-quantum-computing), we are fully committed to make Atos and Europe leaders in this already major technology".

Quantum computing should make it possible, in the years to come, to deal with the explosion of data, which Big Data and the Internet of Things bring about. With its targeted and unprecedented compute acceleration capabilities, quantum computing should also promote advances in deep learning, algorithmics and artificial intelligence for areas as varied as pharmaceuticals or new materials. To make progress on these topics, Atos intends to also put in place several partnerships with research centers and universities around the world.

