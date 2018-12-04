SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC.: SolarWinds Adds SDN Monitoring Support to Industry-Leading Network Management Portfolio

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 04, 2018(NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced a broad refresh to its market-leading network management portfolio, as well as key enhancements to the Orion Platform. Designed to address the increasing adoption of SDN technology-Cisco ACI in particular-SolarWinds Network Performance Monitor helps customers monitor logical components of their SDN environment, including APICs, tenants, application profiles, endpoint groups, and physical entities. SolarWinds is recognized by IDC as the market leader in network management software.1



"Customers are sampling SDN in their dev-test environments, but with the maturation of the technology, we're seeing wider use by customers within their production environments," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president of products, SolarWinds. "Our users need comprehensive visibility into both the physical and logical networks. These latest updates are a direct reflection of our continued commitment to our user community and to their businesses-all priced to be within reach for most companies and service providers."

The latest SolarWinds product refresh also brings advancements to SolarWinds anomaly detection capabilities-expanding alerts for unexpected behavior in the infrastructure, enhancing configuration baselines to help prevent config drift, and improving PerfStack dashboards for cross-stack troubleshooting. Added support for Infoblox extends administrator visibility into network operations, with the ability to monitor Infoblox DHCP and DNS services in a centralized dashboard.

SolarWinds Customer Testimonials

Define and Control Today's Networks

The updates featured in the latest SolarWinds network management portfolio release are designed to be deployed easily and rapidly, with an improved and centrally-managed upgrade process.

Network Performance Monitor (NPM) 12.4 - Incorporates support for Cisco ACI to help users monitor the health of their Cisco Software-Defined Networking (SDN) deployment.



- Incorporates support for Cisco ACI to help users monitor the health of their Cisco Software-Defined Networking (SDN) deployment. Network Configuration Manager (NCM) 7.9 - Introduces the ability to define and apply multi-device baselines or config snippets to any network node, and is designed to enhance the ability to quickly identify configuration drift and adhere to corporate configuration standards.



- Introduces the ability to define and apply multi-device baselines or config snippets to any network node, and is designed to enhance the ability to quickly identify configuration drift and adhere to corporate configuration standards. NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) 4.5 - Expanded alerting can help users act quickly if application traffic suddenly increases or decreases, as well as help speed resolution if a device stops sending flow data.





- Expanded alerting can help users act quickly if application traffic suddenly increases or decreases, as well as help speed resolution if a device stops sending flow data. IP Address Manager (IPAM) 4.8 - Adds support for Infoblox to help users to monitor DHCP and DNS services in a centralized dashboard.

Unexpected Simplicity with the SolarWinds Orion Platform

The Orion Platform is a modular and scalable architecture delivering powerful network, infrastructure, and application monitoring and management capabilities across on-premises, hosted, and public cloud environments. The common framework combines a web-based dashboard, centralized user management, unified alerting and reporting, and consolidated metrics-enhancing collaboration between teams. In addition to the PerfStack dashboard improvements and centralized upgrades, the latest release of the Orion Platform also adds SAML authentication support, enabling Single Sign On (SSO) to the Orion Web Console.

Pricing and Availability

The SolarWinds network management portfolio updates are available immediately. SolarWinds NPM pricing starts at $2,955*; SolarWinds NCM pricing starts at $2,895*; SolarWinds IPAM pricing starts at $1,995*; SolarWinds NTA pricing starts at $1,915*. For more information on SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call +1-866-530-8100.

*Prices as of December 4, 2018 in US Dollars. Pricing may vary based upon the jurisdiction and applicable currency. Please contact a local SolarWinds sales representative to find pricing specific to your jurisdiction.

Additional Resources

Network Performance Monitor (NPM) (https://www.solarwinds.com/network-performance-monitor/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(https://www.solarwinds.com/network-performance-monitor/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) Network Configuration Manager (NCM) (https://www.solarwinds.com/network-configuration-manager/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(https://www.solarwinds.com/network-configuration-manager/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) IP Address Manager (IPAM) (https://www.solarwinds.com/ip-address-manager/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(https://www.solarwinds.com/ip-address-manager/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) NetFlow Traffic Analyzer (NTA) (https://www.solarwinds.com/netflow-traffic-analyzer/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(https://www.solarwinds.com/netflow-traffic-analyzer/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) Video - customer testimonials (http://video.solarwinds.com/watch/jPFHEP5emYNtmUgCJVT5K4/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

Connect with SolarWinds

THWACK (https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(https://thwack.solarwinds.com/welcome/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(http://www.twitter.com/solarwinds?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

(https://www.facebook.com/SolarWinds/?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X) LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/solarwinds?cmp=PUB-PR-SWI-SW_WW_X_CR_X_AW_EN_NETMON_TXT-XNET-20181204_X_X_SWDC-X)

1Source: IDC-defined Network Management Software functional market. IDC's Worldwide Semiannual Software Tracker, October 2018

SWIproducts

About SolarWinds

SolarWindsonline community, allow us to build products that solve well-understood IT management challenges in ways that technology professionals want them solved. This focus on the user and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in network management software and MSP solutions. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com .

The SolarWinds, SolarWinds & Design, Orion, and THWACK trademarks are the exclusive property of SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC or its affiliates, are registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and may be registered or pending registration in other countries. All other SolarWinds trademarks, service marks, and logos may be common law marks or are registered or pending registration. All other trademarks mentioned herein are used for identification purposes only and are trademarks of (and may be registered trademarks of) their respective companies.

© 2018 SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. All rights reserved.