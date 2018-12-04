

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - WellCare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) announced it closed its acquisition of Aetna Inc.'s standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plans.



As per the terms of the related agreements, Aetna will provide administrative services to the Aetna Part D plans through the end of plan year 2019.



As a result, under generally accepted accounting principles, WellCare does not expect to recognize any revenue from the Aetna Part D plans or it to affect its results of operations until 2020. As of September 30, 2018, WellCare served about 1.1 million standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan members.



