Visteon Corporation: Visteon Launches First All-Digital Cluster with Peugeot-Citroën on New DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV

Leading digital cluster supplier expands its comprehensive driver information portfolio with French automaker

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., Dec. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a technology leader in the fast-growing cockpit electronics segment, is launching its first digital instrument cluster developed for Groupe PSA (Peugeot-Citroën) on the automaker's new DS 3 CROSSBACK SUV.

Adding to Visteon's extensive portfolio of 5-, 7- and 10-inch and dual display clusters for Groupe PSA, the digital cluster is a prominent feature in the fully digital cockpit designed to make driver information instantly available and easily accessible with a host of controls at the driver's fingertips.

"The launch of our first digital cluster for PSA emphasizes Visteon's strong collaboration with PSA to bring new technology to market," said Loick Griselain, vice president, Visteon global customer unit. "The cluster demonstrates many new features and a level of graphics performance that is uniquely tailored to the innovative cockpit technology shaping the interior of the new DS 3 CROSSBACK."

Incorporating many pioneering features previously only present in higher segment vehicles, Visteon's 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster represents a key component in the high-tech cockpit, while also driving the external combiner head-up display.

The TFT, surrounded by fundamental telltales, provides high-quality graphical information with animations and 3D content. It also integrates the latest in personalization, replication of infotainment and navigation elements and vehicle safety information (ADAS) - all addressing functional safety requirements related to ASIL B requirements.

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative cockpit electronics products and connected car solutions for most of the world's major vehicle manufacturers. Visteon is a leading provider of instrument clusters, head-up displays, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, SmartCore cockpit domain controllers, vehicle connectivity and the DriveCore autonomous driving platform. Visteon also supplies embedded multimedia and smartphone connectivity software solutions to the global automotive industry. Headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, Visteon has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon had sales of $3.15 billion in 2017. Learn more at www.visteon.com (http://www.visteon.com/).

Follow Visteon:

LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/2865?trk=vsrp_companies_res_photo&trkInfo=VSRPsearchId:522343161373310041683,VSRPtargetId:2865,VSRPcmpt:primary)

http://twitter.com/visteon (http://twitter.com/visteon)

https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation (https://www.facebook.com/VisteonCorporation)

http://www.youtube.com/user/visteon?feature=results_main (http://www.youtube.com/user/visteon?feature=results_main)

http://blog.visteon.com/ (http://blog.visteon.com/)

http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation (http://www.slideshare.net/VisteonCorporation)

https://www.instagram.com/visteon/ (https://www.instagram.com/visteon/)

(https://www.instagram.com/visteon/)https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US (https://mp.weixin.qq.com/?lang=en_US)

(https://www.instagram.com/visteon/)https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328 (https://m.weibo.cn/u/6605315328)

http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg=='spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0 (http://i.youku.com/u/UNDgyMjA1NjUxNg=='spm=a2h0k.8191407.0.0)

Media Contacts:

Jonna Christensen

+44 7833 766461

Jonna.christensen@visteon.com (mailto:Jonna.christensen@visteon.com)

Jim Fisher

734-417-6184 (mobile)

jfishe89@visteon.com (mailto:jfishe89@visteon.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e2ca19d-0813-42ba-a7bb-0bea2700c3b3 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e2ca19d-0813-42ba-a7bb-0bea2700c3b3)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Visteon Corporation via Globenewswire

