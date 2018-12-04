New managed prevention offering, Managed Endpoint Defense (Powered by Carbon BlackTM), to launch in January 2019

BLACK HAT EUROPE 2018 eSentire, Inc., the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider, today announced the availability of Risk Advisory and Managed Prevention a comprehensive set of services tailored to strengthen organizations against the evolving threat landscape. Supplementing the core MDR offering, the new set of services accelerates the security function's ability to adapt to the evolving threat landscape and prevents security incidents related to unique business objectives, without increasing risk or gaps in compliance mandates. eSentire also announced it will be launching Managed Endpoint Defense (Powered by Carbon BlackTM) in January 2019 to help organizations accelerate time-to-value, enabling them to quickly deploy, operationalize and harden industry leading Next-Generation Antivirus ("NGAV") protection to prevent attackers from executing payloads and compromising systems.

Today's businesses are required to be more predictive than ever, and according to Cybersecurity FutureWatch 2018, a new research report issued by eSentire, only 30 percent of firms are confident they can avoid a major security event in the next two years. The report also exposes a need for companies to move from current prevention-technology focused security programs, to a more elastic paradigm based on threat-focused, proactive hunting and predictive response to reduce business risk. In fact, eSentire's research found that firms using both proactive and predictive approaches reduced their risk profile by 30 percent.

"We know risk is in constant fluctuation and security is a never-ending cycle and organizations must continually defend and adapt," said Sean Blenkhorn, vice president, solutions engineering and services, eSentire. "Risk Advisory and Managed Prevention is a natural evolution of our current service portfolio and extends our core capabilities in a holistic approach. This ensures our customers have unmatched visibility into the risks and gaps as well as the best level prevention possible."

Risk Advisory and Managed Prevention adapts to meet business objectives and accounts for the unique threats that organizations face. According to research from the Ponemon Institute, 61 percent of CISOs predict their organization will have a significant disruption to business due to malware this year1. Through a tailored set of services, organizations can now:

In the first quarter of 2019, eSentire also plans to launch the next-generation version of its esRECON service to help clients better protect their environments by identifying vulnerabilities within infrastructure across on-premise and cloud-based environments. Additionally, this will serve as the foundation for Risk Advisory and Managed Prevention services by allowing eSentire to combine risk, asset and real-time threat data into a singular view for customers to make business decisions.

About eSentire:

eSentire is the largest pure-play Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service provider, keeping organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $5.7 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

