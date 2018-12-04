Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec calls for startups to join the global Rainmaking programme

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 4 DECEMBER 2018 AT 4.00 PM (EET)

Cargotec calls for startups to join the global Rainmaking programme

Cargotec partnered with Rainmaking Ltd. in September this year to establish a startup collaboration programme called Trade & Transport Impact. The programme connects world leading corporations and innovative startups to address the biggest challenges in maritime, cargo transport and logistics.

Applications to join can now be made, and Cargotec invites startups worldwide to join with us in the Rainmaking Trade & Transport Impact programme.

"Maritime logistics is full of inefficiencies throughout the value chain, and we at Cargotec want to change that. However, we cannot do it by ourselves - to change the world you need collaboration. I am excited that we can now launch the concrete part of the programme to find potential partners," says Tero Hottinen, Director Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec.

The key themes related to solving the inefficiencies in cargo flow include intelligent on-board cargo and load handling; optimised terminal operations; and efficient and sustainable cargo flow. Startup solutions can be related to artificial intelligence, IoT, big data or drone applications, to name just some examples.

Cargotec is one of the key partners driving the programme. Through its businesses Kalmar, MacGregor and Navis Cargotec connects to the whole cargo flow chain. Hence, the programme offers a unique opportunity for startups to gain market insights, access and relevant information from a global leader.

"MacGregor aims to be recognised as the leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling. I am delighted that we are participating, as part of Cargotec, in the Rainmaking programme and look forward to working with innovative startups around the world who can support and, through collaboration, accelerate our ability to make an impact in this vital area of vessel efficiency improvements and payload optimisation," says Dennis Mol, Vice President Digital and New Business Transformation, MacGregor.

"Rainmaking will leverage the experience built from having run over 60 similar programmes across industries. We're excited about the impact we can create with the industry leading partner Cargotec on real industry challenges," says Nicklas Viby Fursund, Managing Director, Rainmaking Transport.

The Rainmaking Trade & Transport Impact programme is the first of its kind in terms of scale and global scope to be launched within the maritime, cargo transport and logistics sectors. The programme was initiated by Rainmaking Ltd. and is scheduled to last three years, of which this is the first wave.

"I am pleased that we have now got the programme in motion and am eagerly waiting to start working with startups towards a better everyday for all of us," says Tero Hottinen.

For more information, please contact:

Tero Hottinen, Director Emerging Digital Business, Cargotec, tel. +358 44 583 8253, email tero.hottinen(at)cargotec.com

Nicklas Viby Fursund, Managing Director, Rainmaking Transport, tel. +45 60 522 450, nvf(at)rainmaking.io

For more information on Trade & Transport Impact Programme, visit http://tradewithimpact.com/

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





