Wasabi Technologies: Packet and Wasabi Expand Partnership to Offer Integrated Compute and Storage Services

New York and Boston, Dec. 04, 2018, the leading bare metal cloud for developers, and Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, today announced that the companies have joined forces to offer customers both "compute in the cloud" and "storage in the cloud" by integrating their respective platforms. The purpose of the collaboration is to improve the overall experience of companies leveraging the power of independent cloud services, including for users in SaaS, data security, machine learning, adtech and other infrastructure dependent businesses.

At an infrastructure partner event called IFX held in Las Vegas last week, Wasabi and Packet unveiled plans to provide joint services through their respective IaaS management consoles and APIs. The integrated console will allow Packet compute customers to easily leverage Wasabi storage and Wasabi customers to rapidly leverage Packet compute resources. The joint cloud services solution will connect over a high-capacity, low-latency fiber network with no transfer fees between compute and storage elements. The result is that customers will enjoy a unified public cloud experience with the superior performance, scalability and affordability that can be achieved through specialist vendors. The companies announced that they will expand the model to include other cloud solutions such as traffic management, security, file acceleration, etc. via an ecosystem model.

"We're entering a new phase of Cloud services adoption and innovation," said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. "We've engaged with many customers who are looking to build customized clouds with 'best-of' providers, instead of being held captive to first generation clouds like Amazon. There is a movement afoot, almost a rebellion of sorts, to redefine what a cloud should look like, on the customer's terms instead of the vendor's terms. A Wasabi and Packet integrated cloud solution is the breakthrough that our customers have been asking for. They want choice when it comes to cloud services and they don't want to be locked into any one vendor."

"Packet is focused on helping the leading enterprises of the world use technology as a competitive weapon, and this means working closely with specialty providers who are the best in the world at what they do," noted Zac Smith, CEO at Packet. "This partnership is about empowering users to leverage truly cutting-edge technologies while providing the benefits of a single pane of glass, an amazing developer experience, a single bill and zero lock-in."

The two companies expect to integrate each others products into their respective management consoles and portals in Q1 2019.

Included in the Wasabi-Packet integrated solution is Wasabi's groundbreaking storage technology that's 80% cheaper, charges no additional data transfer fees, and is 6x the speed of traditional cloud storage suppliers. Wasabi removes data storage complexity by eliminating tiers and pricing tables with one flat rate for low cost, high speed storage. The solution pairs with Packet's fully automated bare metal cloud, which redefines performance and lowers costs by eliminating multi-tenancy and unnecessary abstraction layers. Packet deploys over 60,000 bare metal instances per month from its 18+ global locations, with provisioning times in as little as 60 seconds. The integrated joint offering allows developer-led Enterprises and SaaS companies to benefit from a superior economic/performance solution while having the power of choice in choosing from best-of-breed applications partners.

About Wasabi:

Wasabiis the hot cloud storage company delivering low-cost, fast, and reliable cloud storage. Wasabi is 80% cheaper and 6x faster than Amazon S3, with 100% data immutability protection and no data egress fees. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagramand our blog.

About Packet:

Packetis the leading bare metal cloud for developers. Its proprietary technology automates physical servers and networks without the use of virtualization or multi-tenancy - powering over 60k deployments each month across 18+ global locations. Committed to automating infrastructure no matter what it is or where it lives, Packet also provides its infrastructure automation solution via on-premise and private deployment models. Learn more atwww.packet.com



