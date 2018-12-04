Adjust Announces the Acquisition of Acquired.io

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, December 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile Measurement and Fraud Prevention Leader Raises Industry Bar in Multi-Channel Campaign Management

Adjust, the industry leader in mobile measurement and fraud prevention, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the leading data aggregation platform Acquired.io. The comprehensive SaaS solution automates and simplifies multi-channel campaign management for mobile user acquisition.



Started in San Francisco in 2016 by Andrey Kazakov and Max Gannutin, Acquired.io's SaaS solution automates multi-channel campaign management to significantly reduce repetitive workflows and enables user acquisition teams to focus on what really matters - campaign optimization to drive ROI.

"This acquisition not only brings technological synergies and a complementary customer base, but will also contribute to our goal of empowering our clients to grow their business and move markets," said Christian Henschel, Co-founder and CEO of Adjust.

Since 2015, the number of user acquisition channels has grown from 700 to more than 1,500. In fact, user acquisition managers have to handle dozens of mobile ad channels simultaneously. Each channel comes with an individual set of manual and repetitive operations, which Acquired.io's aggregation platform automates.

"Today, mobile marketers must use multiple dashboards in order to obtain a holistic understanding of their marketing efforts. They face the challenge of merging large datasets in order to understand and act on it. It's not only costly, complicated and repetitive, but also time-consuming," added Henschel. "We will add Acquired.io's technology and highly skilled developer team to our platform, expanding our engineering department to more than 100 professionals."

Adjust finances the acquisition of Acquired.io through cash on its balance sheet and also plans further investments to fully integrate Acquired.io's technology into Adjust's mobile measurement platform. The integrated product will become available in the second half of 2019.

"Our decision to merge with Adjust was driven by many factors, including demand from clients and our intended choice to partner with someone we can build the most competitive and comprehensive product suite together," commented Andrey Kazakov, Co-founder and CEO of Acquired.io. "We believe that Adjust has the most complete and accurate solution in the mobile measurement industry globally, and we are proud to become part of this fast-growing company."

The acquisition follows on the heels of Adjust's market expansion to India this summer and domestic China last year. It also fortifies Adjust's global footprint, extending its vision to unify advertisers' marketing activities and offer the best-in-class solutions to its global client base. Currently, Adjust has 15 offices worldwide. Since 2013, the company has more than doubled its revenues every two years, and grown to 300 employees while maintaining profitability.

About Adjust

Adjust is the industry leader in mobile measurement and fraud prevention. The globally operating company provides high-quality analytics, measurement and fraud prevention solutions for mobile app marketers worldwide, enabling them to make smarter, faster marketing decisions. Adjust is a marketing partner with all major platforms, including Facebook, Google, Snap, Twitter, Line, and WeChat. In total, more than 25,000 apps have implemented Adjust's solutions to improve their performance. Founded in 2012, today Adjust has global offices in Berlin, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Paris, London, Moscow, Istanbul, Seoul, Shanghai, Beijing, Tokyo, Mumbai and Singapore.

Adjust is the only attribution company to meet stringent EU privacy standards and is fully compliant with GDPR. For more information, interested parties can visit http://www.adjust.com.

About Acquired.io

Acquired.io is a "command center" for user acquisition when it comes to mobile apps, enabling advertisers to act on their data in the single environment. The company provides UA teams with a single dashboard to manage all their channels, allocate budgets, create rules for automated decisions, and more. The product automates and simplifies UA teams' day-to-day tasks by reducing manual work so they can scale their UA profitably. The company was founded by Andrey Kazakov and Max Gannutin, (founders of AppScotch which was acquired by App Annie) and is headquartered in Foster City, California. For more information, visit http://www.acquired.io

