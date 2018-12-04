Arrangement Empowers Banks and Credit Unions to Deliver Innovative and Profitable Omnichannel Customer Interactions

Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions business has formed a strategic partnership with CRMNEXT in the U.S. to enhance deposit product innovation and functionality using Wolters Kluwer's Expere Deposit solution. This partnership enables regional banks and credit unions to streamline the creation of compliant banking documents and services for customers, helping them transform their branch and digital banking experiences into a growth driver.

The resulting integration provides a true in-branch, online, omnichannel solution that allows banks and credit unions to roll out new products faster and more conveniently. When used in conjunction with CRMNEXT's work simplification and automation capabilities, Expere centralizes the management of compliance content, providing the tools financial institutions need to implement changes seamlessly.

"Growth is imperative for both community banks and credit unions, and that is challenging in an increasingly competitive banking market. Work simplification and automation are required to power this growth, along with the convenience and service that customers expect without hiring additional staff in today's increasingly tight labor market," said Joe Salesky, CEO at CRMNEXT. "By leveraging the unique strengths of CRMNEXT, coupled with the recognized power of Expere's capabilities, we are now offering a best-in-class solution that can address the evolving needs of our clients."

"The integrated Wolters Kluwer Expere/CRMNEXT solution enables omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. This partnership is another example of our commitment to providing clients with the solutions they need to work more efficiently and effectively. Expere, serving as the compliance content engine, streamlines customer and member onboarding, in any channel," added Samir Agarwal, Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance Banking Solutions. "Together, we can ensure that banks and credit unions have flexibility in navigating both the regulatory and competitive markets in the originations process."

Wolters Kluwer's Compliance Solutions, part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance division, is a market leader and trusted provider of regulatory compliance solutions and services to more than 2,000 U.S. banks and credit unions. The business helps these financial institutions efficiently manage compliance obligations tied to loan and deposit origination transactions and workflows, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

CRMNEXT is a leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. The company provides work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers, eliminating the artificial barriers between human and digital channels.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

About CRMNEXT

CRMNEXT, Inc. is the leading global CRM solution provider in financial services. A Gartner Magic Quadrant visionary company, CRMNEXT, Inc. picks up where traditional CRMs leave off providing work simplification, robotic automation, immediate results and greater empowerment for both team members and customers. It eliminates the artificial barriers between human and digital channels, enables innovation and world-class, omnichannel customer interactions from a single, unified platform. With more than one million bankers and one billion customers on the platform globally, CRMNEXT, Inc. has become the largest CRM in financial services by effectively recalibrating the potential for both large and small organizations to grow assets, quality relationships, profitability, service and innovation. For more information, visit www.crmnext.com.

