Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM: JSE, TSX-V: JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on 30 November 2018 and 3 December 2018 David Neuhauser, Non-executive Director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 112,000 common shares of no par value at a weighted average price of C$0.617 per share, for a total cost of C$69,156.
Following this transaction, Livermore Partners LLC holds 32,295,867 ordinary shares, which represents a total of 7.01% of the Company's issued share capital.
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Jadestone Energy Inc.
b)
LEI:
254900E4GCXW63X26Q32
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
Identification code:
Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.
ISIN: CA46989Q1000
b)
Nature of the transaction:
Purchase of Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s):
d)
Aggregated information:
• Aggregated volume:
• Price:
112,000
C$0.617
e)
Date of the transaction:
30 November 2018 and 3 December 2018
f)
Place of the transaction:
XTSX
This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
Jadestone Energy Inc.
+65 6342 0359
