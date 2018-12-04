sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 04.12.2018

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM: JSE, TSX-V: JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on 30 November 2018 and 3 December 2018 David Neuhauser, Non-executive Director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 112,000 common shares of no par value at a weighted average price of C$0.617 per share, for a total cost of C$69,156.

Following this transaction, Livermore Partners LLC holds 32,295,867 ordinary shares, which represents a total of 7.01% of the Company's issued share capital.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Jadestone Energy Inc.

b)

LEI:

254900E4GCXW63X26Q32

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:

Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.

ISIN: CA46989Q1000

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Date

C$0.62

83,600

30 November 2018

C$0.61

28,400

3 December 2018

d)

Aggregated information:

• Aggregated volume:

• Price:

112,000

C$0.617

e)

Date of the transaction:

30 November 2018 and 3 December 2018

f)

Place of the transaction:

XTSX

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc.
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
Dan Young, CFO
Investor Relations Enquiries

Nomad and Joint Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited:
Callum Stewart
Nicholas Rhodes
Ashton Clanfield

Joint Broker
BMO Capital Markets Limited:
Thomas Rider
Jeremy Low
Thomas Hughes

Public Relations Advisor
Camarco:
Georgia Edmonds
Billy Clegg
James Crothers

+65 6342 0359


+1 403 975 6752
ir@jadestone-energy.com

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600





+44 (0) 20 7236 1010





+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980
jadestone@camarco.co.uk

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/529672/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-Share-Dealing


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE