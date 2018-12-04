Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Director Share Dealing

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2018 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM: JSE, TSX-V: JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces that on 30 November 2018 and 3 December 2018 David Neuhauser, Non-executive Director of Jadestone, acquired a total of 112,000 common shares of no par value at a weighted average price of C$0.617 per share, for a total cost of C$69,156.

Following this transaction, Livermore Partners LLC holds 32,295,867 ordinary shares, which represents a total of 7.01% of the Company's issued share capital.

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Livermore Partners LLC, David Neuhauser 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Jadestone Energy Inc. b) LEI: 254900E4GCXW63X26Q32 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. ISIN: CA46989Q1000 b) Nature of the transaction: Purchase of Common shares of no par value in Jadestone Energy Inc. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) Date C$0.62 83,600 30 November 2018 C$0.61 28,400 3 December 2018 d) Aggregated information: • Aggregated volume: • Price: 112,000 C$0.617 e) Date of the transaction: 30 November 2018 and 3 December 2018 f) Place of the transaction: XTSX

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

Dan Young, CFO

Investor Relations Enquiries



Nomad and Joint Broker

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited:

Callum Stewart

Nicholas Rhodes

Ashton Clanfield



Joint Broker

BMO Capital Markets Limited:

Thomas Rider

Jeremy Low

Thomas Hughes



Public Relations Advisor

Camarco:

Georgia Edmonds

Billy Clegg

James Crothers +65 6342 0359





+1 403 975 6752

ir@jadestone-energy.com



+44 (0) 20 7710 7600











+44 (0) 20 7236 1010











+ 44 (0) 203 757 4980

jadestone@camarco.co.uk



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/529672/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Director-Share-Dealing