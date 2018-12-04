In front of an assembly of international surgeons, three opinion leaders will lead a debate on the best treatments for spinal fractures

Technology leader of the segment, Safe Orthopaedics will present the benefits of "SteriSpine", its minimally invasive, ready-to-use product range

Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:SAFOR) (FR0012452746 SAFOR), a company specialized in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments improving the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture pathologies, will be present at the DWG 2018 Annual Conference taking place in Wiesbaden (Germany) from December 6th to 8th, 2018. On this occasion, the company organizes a "Workshop" on the challenges and treatment of spinal fractures.

Such fractures, whether they are accidental or related to osteoporosis, represent a dual challenge for surgeons: emergency treatment of patients and choosing the most appropriate surgical technique. How to enable a fast return to activity and reduce the risk of subsequent surgeries in the medium and long term will be issues discussed during the conference entitled "Spinal fracture treatment: challenges solutions", led by the company at DWG on Friday December 7th 2018 at 13:00 with presentations by the following opinion leaders:

Dr Oliver Gonschorek Murnau; The osteoporotic fracture kyphoplasty or instrumentation

Dr Matti Scholz Frankfurt; Traumatic burst fractures What matters in regards to the treatment?

Dr Jens Richolt Frankfurt; Stabilization of metastatic spines using case studies and economic considerations of single-use instruments

"We are very happy to organize this workshop on spinal fractures: challenges solutions at DWG 2018 in front of Germany's leading spine specialists. Discussing treatments for better fracture care is an opportunity for us to strengthen our strategy as segment leader: to highlight the benefits of our existing minimally invasive technologies and to reflect on the technologies of tomorrow" noted Pierre Dumouchel, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Safe Orthopaedics "As previously announced, the commercial launch of the SteriSpine VA vertebral augmentation technology establishes Safe Orthopaedics as the only manufacturer of ready-to-use technologies covering all spinal fractures and gives the company a strong growth vector for the years to come".

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, any place. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, reducing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, the SteriSpineTM Kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based at Eragny-Sur-Oise (France), and has 42 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrtho.com

