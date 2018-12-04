sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 599 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,90 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 915684 ISIN: CH0012268360 Ticker-Symbol: KUD 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUDELSKI SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,064
6,167
19:22
6,07
6,13
19:22
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KUDELSKI SA
KUDELSKI SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KUDELSKI SA5,900,00 %