PRESS RELEASE

NAGRA secures United Group's New 4K Android TV platform

NAGRA's Conax content protection solutions secure United Group's EON, the first 4K Android TV hybrid deployment in the Balkans

Leverages Conax cardless, Conax Contego unified security head-end and multi-DRM solutions

EON gives consumers access to TV channels, advanced features as well as Android TV services and applications

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - December 4, 2018 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen television solutions, announced today it is securing EON, the latest video service launched by United Group (https://united.group/), the leading telecoms and media provider in South East Europe, in four markets: Serbia (SBB), Slovenia (Telemach), Bosnia and Herzegovina (Telemach), and Montenegro (Telemach).

Developed by United Cloud, United Group's innovation center, the EON platform is the first 4K Android TV hybrid deployment in the Balkans. EON offers the option of scrolling back programs up to 7 days, more than 12,500 titles of local and foreign films and series within Video Club, as well as Formula One and La Liga coverage in 4K and a variety of advanced functions. Subscribers have access to YouTube, Google Play Music, Google Play Movies & TV, download and play games from Google Play Games, as well as thousands of other apps from the Google Play Store.

"EON brings together television content and the services and application as delivered by Android TV making any TV a smart TV," said Victoriya Boklag, CEO and VP Marketing and Media of United Group. "To ensure a successful launch and a seamless platform, we needed the right partners. In content protection, the ability to support an Android TV deployment including multi-DRM security on all devices was key and NAGRA's line of Conax solutions perfectly met our requirements."

"We congratulate United Group on the launch of EON and the delivery of advanced features and services to their subscribers," said Thierry Legrand, SVP Sales EMEA at NAGRA. "Our Conax content protection solutions are the perfect fit for EON and enabled United Group to deploy their platform quickly while ensuring the integrity of the platform and its content. We look forward to working with United Group as they continue to develop EON and future services."

Conax cardless solution is based on the highly flexible, robust Conax Contego unified security back-end. Part of the NAGRA content protection portfolio of advanced and off-the-shelf security solutions, Conax Contego is developed for seamless support and integration of all major distribution technologies and formats including UHD/4K, smart cards, cardless, next generation IPTV security, advanced multi-DRM / OTT services and new hybrid network combinations.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company offers content providers and DTV service providers worldwide secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com (https://dtv.nagra.com/) for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski (https://twitter.com/nagrakudelski?lang=en) .

About United Group

United Group is the leading multi-play telecoms and media provider in South East Europe, providing customers with a full range of telecommunications services. It has the broadest network coverage in the region and offers customers an unrivalled selection of content, from local offerings to the best selection from across the globe. United Group consists of SBB (the leading cable operator in Serbia), Telemach Slovenia (the leading cable operator and the fastest growing mobile operator in Slovenia), Telemach Bosnia and Herzegovina (the leading cable operator in Bosnia and Herzegovina), United Media (the leading content business, as well as advertising sales business), United Cloud (R&D Center) and other businesses including NetTV Plus (a leading provider of telecom services over the internet). The Group also provides services using a number of ancillary brands resulting from its growth across the region.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com